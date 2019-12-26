By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

Police in Siaya County are looking for a man who stabbed another to death at a bar in Bondo town on Christmas day.

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli on Thursday said the assailant, who is a well-known person, fled from the scene after the 11.15 attack at Sevens Bar and Grill which is located in the town's central business district.

Mr Kooli said that the victim, identified as Velly Omondi, aged 30, was stabbed several times in the chest, head and stomach.

The suspect is said to have escaped from the scene on foot.

FIGHT OVER WOMAN

It was not immediately clear what caused the scuffle that led to the death, but those who witnessed the incident said there was a quarrel over a woman.

Advertisement

"It was reported to police in Bondo town that someone had been murdered outside the bar. Our officers rushed to the scene and, when they arrived, they found the body lying in a pool of blood with visible multiple stab wounds," said Mr Kooli.

The body was later moved to Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Police also recovered a penknife believed to have been used by the assailant to commit the murder.