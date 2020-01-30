By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

Police in Siaya County have arrested one suspect in connection with the disappearance of a bishop of a local church.

The suspect is a brother of Bishop Charles Oduor Awich of Roho Judea Church who was abducted almost a month ago.

Police have ruled out church wrangles, saying investigations are pointing at a family land tussle.

His brother was arrested three days ago according to officers investigating the matter.

LOCATION

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly told detectives probing the matter that he knows the spot the body of the bishop was buried.

Related Stories Police hunt for bishop’s kidnappers

Advertisement

But Mr Kooli told Nation on Thursday that the suspect did not show them the said location.

"He led the police to several spots where he claimed the bishop's body was allegedly buried but the detectives could not find it," he said.

The county police boss said they decided to detain him longer because of his conduct.

"We want to establish if he has anything to do with the abduction although he is still taking us round in circles," he said.

He said a forest officer was among those who had recorded statements over the matter.

SUSPECT AT LARGE

Another suspect whom detectives believe is the mastermind of the disappearance is also being pursued, Mr Kooli revealed.

"We believe the abduction was orchestrated by a land dispute that the bishop's family has been involved in which also led to the mysterious death of his grandmother a few years ago," he said.

Members of the church on Tuesday demonstrated along the streets of Siaya town to protest against police delays to trace the bishop, accusing them of reluctance.

Speaking to journalists after presenting a petition to Siaya Sub-County County Commissioner Joseph Sawe, the protestors accused the police of not doing enough to apprehend the kidnappers despite having been provided with names of suspects.

FOREST OFFICER

Led by Bishop Odhiambo Oria who is the chairman of Siaya churches fellowship, the protestors said police have refused to arrest a senior forest officer whose motorbike was allegedly spotted at the missing bishop's home on the night he disappeared.

"We have obtained the registration number of the motorcycle which was seen moments after the bishop was picked up by the kidnappers. The forest officer is at the centre of a land matter involving the family which is pending in a court in Siaya," he said.

FEARS

There have been fears that the bishop may have been killed by his abductors.

Bishop Awich is said to have been kidnapped by armed men in police uniform on January 11.

The matter was reported at the Siaya Police Station under OB No. 08/12/01/2020.

According to the bishop's wife, Hellen Adhiambo, he was involved in a land tussle with some of his relatives.

“We suspect he could have been kidnapped because of the ongoing land case which is still pending in a court in Siaya,” she said.