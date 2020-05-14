Gem police boss Harriet Kinya said the bodies were taken to Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

An irate mob lynched a 20-year-old man accused of hacking to death his Form Two girlfriend in Gem, Siaya.

The man is said to have attacked the girl on Tuesday night after he allegedly found her with another man in Usuhanyaya village.

North Gem chief Philip Owuor said the student died on the spot after she was slashed several times.

"She was attacked at 10pm on Tuesday while in the company of another man," Mr Owuor said.

Neighbours who heard her screaming during the attack rushed to the scene and found the attacker had fled.

The administrator said the assailant also injured the other man.

Advertisement

Angry villagers hunted down the assailant and killed him.

Gem police boss Harriet Kinya said the bodies were taken to Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.