By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

The chief inspector of police in whose house a Siaya-based journalist was found dead has been released from police custody.

Ms Sabina Kerubo was released on Wednesday after spending 14 days at Siaya Police Station.

Siaya Principal Magistrate James On'gondo ordered her release, having earlier granted police their request for time to investigate her.

The ruling came after detectives withdrew the miscellaneous application against Ms Kerubo, saying they did not have proof.

They asked the court to close the file and told the magistrate that she would be a prosecution witness.

Ms Kerubo's daughter and house help will also be treated as State witnesses.

Advertisement

FATAL BEATING

Ms Kerubo and the late Mr Eric Oloo, who worked with The Star newspaper, had been living as husband and wife for about two years.

His body was discovered in the bedroom of her house at Uhor village on November 21.

Two brothers - Victor Ogola Luta and Franklin Joel Luta - allegedly beat the journalist to death at the officer's house.

It is still not clear what transpired before the two pulled Mr Oloo out of the house and seriously battered him.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Siaya ordered mental checks for the brothers being held at Siaya Police Station before plea-taking on December 18.

A postmortem report revealed Mr Oloo was hit with a blunt object and left with head and abdominal injuries.

Detectives told the Nation that his killers slammed his head on the wall of a gate and kicked him in the stomach.

DOCUMENTS

On Tuesday, the journalist's mother, Keziah Oloo, asked police to help his young wife retrieve his documents from the senior policewoman's house.

"We request DCI officers handling the case to help his wife collect documents including his ID card and his mobile phone, which Kerubo still has," she said.