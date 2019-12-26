Police chief threatens 'Nation' journalist

Chief Inspector of Police Sabina Kerubo accuses Dickens Wasonga of ruining her reputation in his reporting of Eric Oloo's murder.

By VICTOR RABALLA

A 'Nation' journalist has filed a report at Bondo Police Station of threats to his life by a senior police officer.

Siaya-based journalist Dickens Wasonga claimed Sabina Kerubo, a chief inspector of police, who was implicated in the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo, threatened him for allegedly “damaging her reputation”.

In a telephone call to Mr Wasonga, Ms Kerubo accused the reporter for failing to get her side of the story in connection to the killing of Oloo at her house in Ugunja, Siaya County.

“You should know that you have a wife and children and you will soon pay for whatever you did to me,” Ms Kerubo allegedly said in a telephone conversation that lasted for 2 minutes and 52 seconds.

“You did a one-sided story and failed to consult me…. You gave the wrong perception to the public and this has now cost me my job,” added Ms Kerubo during a call made on Wednesday at 11.09am.

Ms Kerubo who was freed after spending 14 days at Siaya Police Station over lack of evidence linking her to the crime said the slain 40-year-old scribe, who cohabited with her, committed suicide.

“I am worried that the officer could use her links and harm me either directly or indirectly,” Mr Wasonga said shortly after reporting the incident to police.

Siaya Principal Magistrate James On'gondo ordered her release, having earlier granted police their request for time to investigate her.

The ruling came after detectives withdrew the miscellaneous application against Ms Kerubo, saying they did not have proof.

They asked the court to close the file and told the magistrate that she would be a prosecution witness.

Ms Kerubo's daughter and house help will also be treated as State witnesses.

FATAL BEATING

Ms Kerubo and the late Oloo, had been living as husband and wife for about two years.

His body was discovered in the bedroom of her house at Uhor village on November 21.

Two brothers - Victor Ogola Luta and Franklin Joel Luta - allegedly beat the journalist to death at the officer's house.