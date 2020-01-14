The Bishop's wife, Ms Hellen Adhiambo Oduor, said he was involved in a land tussle with some of his relatives.

By DICKENS WASONGA

Police in Siaya are investigating alleged kidnapping of a local church bishop last Saturday.

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli said officers were working to trace Bishop Charles Oduor Awich of Roho Judea Church.

According to the police boss, the bishop was picked up from his Ndere home in Alego by two men on a motorbike.

The men are said to have been wearing police uniform.

MCA Leonard Oriaro, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the abductors had told the family that the bishop was required for police interrogation at the nearby Alego Ndere Police Post.

Mr Oriaro urged police to conduct thorough investigations into the disappearance.

“We want the police to ensure that he is located so as to end the family’s agony,” he said.

The bishop's wife, Ms Hellen Adhiambo Oduor, said he was involved in a land tussle with some of his relatives.