Police in Bondo, Siaya County, impounded bhang worth Sh2.4 million on Sunday night.

Bondo Sub-County Police Commander Antony Wafula on Monday said two suspects were also found with four cartons of Uganda waragi, several packets cigarettes meant for export and 460 litres of chang'aa. Mr Wafula said the suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday.

“We received intelligence information that some youths have been supplying bhang in Bondo township. We were led to a house where we impounded bhang, contraband cigarettes, Uganda waragi and chang’aa believed to have been sneaked in from a neighbouring country,” said Mr Wafula.

He decried the rise in the abuse of bhang and consumption of illicit brews by the youth. He said this had led to the rise in crime.

“We have noticed a trend where the youth engage in criminal acts in Bondo, drug abuse and alcohol consumption,” he said.

Siaya County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal said patrols will be intensified along the porous border points in Busia to prevent contraband goods including sugar, charcoal, cigarettes and illicit liquor from being sneaked into the country.

Mr Tialal said illegal goods which threaten local industries were being sneaked into Siaya County through Nyadorera Siaya road, Busia-Ugunja-Kisumu highway, Usenge-Bondo road and along the major landing beaches in the county.