Police in Ugenya, Siaya County have seized bhang worth Sh1.5 million which was being transported in a vehicle.

Ugenya Sub-County Police Commander Willy Simba said that two people who were ferrying the bhang escaped on foot into a maize plantation.

The police boss said that the consignment was impounded along Siranga-Sega road at 4pm Monday officers who were on patrol.

"The police officers intercepted the vehicle registration number KBZ 086R, a Toyota Noah, but the driver reversed and drove off before it got stuck in the mud," he said.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police officers found eight bags of 90 kilogrammes each stashed with bhang.

The vehicle was towed to Ukwala Police Station.

