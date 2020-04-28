By DICKENS WASONGA

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has effected changes in his government, appointing Adrian Ouma the acting Finance executive.

This comes two weeks after Finance executive Richard Mungla was sent on compulsory leave.

Mr Ouma, who joined Mr Rasanga's cabinet at the beginning of his second term, is now in charge of two dockets, his primary one being Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

He is expected to craft the next budget which will steer the county in the months that follow the dire economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

KEY TASKS

While confirming that he had received the appointment letter, Mr Ouma said he will focus on reviving all stalled county projects.

"We will embark on preparing the next budget that will hopefully be focused on a post-Covid-19 redemption strategy," he said on Tuesday.

"For now, all our energy and resources will largely be dedicated to dealing with the pandemic."

MUNGLA'S LEAVE

Mr Mungla was sent on leave after the assembly's Public Accounts Committee summoned him alongside Education executive Mary Olute to explain how more than Sh70 million meant for bursaries was disbursed.

The summons came after the auditor-general's report raised concerns about 49 'ghost students' who were awarded bursaries in the 2017/18 financial year.

County Secretary Joseph Ogutu said the changes were effected to improve efficiency in service delivery.