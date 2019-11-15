By DICKENS WASONGA

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidate at Member Mixed Secondary School in Siaya County collapsed and died on Friday moments after sitting his biology practical paper.

Rarieda Sub-County Director of Education Elijah Adie said Frederick Juma had earlier complained of chest pains.

Mr Adie said the student was rushed to Lwak Mission Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

“The boy had been unwell according to the school's principal Ms Eunice Juma,” said Mr Adie.

He said that the principal, who had picked up the scripts including that of the student for delivery at the sub county headquarters, had instructed one of the teachers to take the boy to hospital.

“After delivering the scripts, the principal decided to go to the hospital to check the student’s progress only to find that he had died,” he added.

Mr Adie said that a week before the kick-off of KCSE exams, the boy had been admitted to the same facility with pneumonia.

“Doctors at Lwak Mission Hospital confirmed that he died of acute pneumonia,” he said.