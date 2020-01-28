Police say the administrator waylaid the Form Two student while on her way to church.

By DICKENS WASONGA

Police in Rarieda in Siaya County have arrested an assistant chief for allegedly defiling a Form Two student.

Rarieda Sub-County Police Commander Thomas Ototo told Nation that the administrator was arrested at his office in Ndere village of Kokwiri Sub-Location on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Ototo said the administrator was being held at Aram Police Station and will be arraigned on Wednesday to face defilement charges.

“The administrator was accused of defiling the minor on January 11. The victim was later taken to Madiany Sub-County Hospital where she was examined and a P3 form filled," he said.

He said the girl was allegedly waylaid by the administrator while on her way to church.

“She was allegedly locked up by the chief in a lodging at Nyakongo trading centre where she was reportedly defiled before being released the following day at dawn,” he said.

