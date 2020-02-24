By DICKENS WASONGA

Police in Rarieda in Siaya County, have arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of a Jua Kali artisan on Sunday.

The two accused of hacking to death 41-year-old Michael Ochieng’ Odhiambo are being held at Aram Police Station according to Rarieda Sub-County Police Commander Thomas Ototo.

JUAKALI ARTISANS

According to Masala Sub-Location Assistant Chief Martin Jakoyo, the victim and the two suspects worked with the as Jua Kali artisans.

It was however not clear what could have triggered the difference that led to Mr Odhiambo’s death.

Police suspect that there was a fight among the three men. After the fight, Mr Odhiambo was left fighting for his life at Masala Seje village.

"He was found writhing in pain by his elder brother near his home. He said the two suspects had allegedly assaulted him before he succumbed to his injuries,” said the administrator.

DEEP CUTS

The victim had deep cuts in the head according to Mr Jakoyo. The body moved to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.