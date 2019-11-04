By DICKENS WESONGA

Police in Siaya County are holding a 36-year-old woman and her son in connection with the death of a neighbour.

They were arrested on Sunday evening over claims that they hacked their neighbour to death in Siwar ‘A’ village in Ugenya Sub-County.

Rose Adhiambo and her 18-year-old-son identified as Mr William Okoth were arrested after they allegedly killed a 37-year-old man identified as Mr John Otieno.

They are being held at Ukwala Police Station.

DEATH THREATS

According to Yenga Sub-Location Assistant Chief Ooko Osiago, the slain man allegedly threatened to kill Ms Adhiambo.

"The victim is said to have stormed the home of the suspects and forcibly gained entry," said the administrator.

"After entering the house, the victim whipped out a panga and attacked the woman forcing her son to intervene. The woman's son was also injured in the attack," he further stated.

RETALIATED

Mr Osiago told the Nation that while trying to flee, the victim was overwhelmed by the woman and her son who snatched the panga from him and allegedly slashed him to death in retaliation.

The reason for the disagreement remained unclear.

According to the administrator, the man died as his relatives were rushing him to the hospital.

Police later moved the body to Ukwala Sub-County Hospital mortuary.