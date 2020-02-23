By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

Police in Siaya County have arrested a local priest accused of defiling a primary school girl.

Sub-county Police commander Justus Kucha said 38-year-old Isaac Omondi was taken to Siaya Police Station.

Mr Kucha said the priest was smoked out of a lodging in Siaya town by members of the public who then called police.

They accused him of infecting the minor with a sexually transmitted disease.

"Our officers promptly responded and arrested the priest together with the juvenile at around 3pm on Saturday," the police commander said on Sunday.

He said the two were examined at Siaya County Referral Hospital and the minor given medication and handed over to her parents.

Advertisement