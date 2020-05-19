By DICKENS WASONGA

Siaya County has launched targeted mass testing for Covid-19, the Nation has established.

The testing, which kicked off on Monday, will initially target all health workers within the county according to the Health Executive Dorothy Owino.

The Nation has further established that nearly 2,000 nurses will be tested first before other groups in what becomes the first targeted mass testing in Nyanza region.

"We target health workers first. When this is done, we will move to the next group as guided by the national team," Ms Owino said.

SNOWBALL MODE

The testing started at the Siaya County Referral Hospital, targeting Alego-Usonga Sub-County.

"We will proceed to other sub-counties in a snowball mode," Ms Owino said.

Eight people and family and relatives of a woman who was in Lela village in Ukwala on Friday morning were also tested.

Siaya tested a total of 89 nurses who had been targeted on day one.

"Progression will be guided by the national team as they bring more testing swabs," the county health official said.

The county Covid-19 rapid response team intends to test about 200 people per day.