By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

A police rider died on Sunday night after he was knocked down by a speeding motorist ferrying contraband alcohol from Uganda.

The officer died at the scene of the accident on Busia-Kisumu highway, near Sidindi shopping center, Ugunja Sub-county Police Commander Ibrahim Muchuma said.

OVERTAKING

The victim was attached to Sigomere Police Station, Krindi patrol base.

Mr Muchuma said he was hit from behind by the driver of a Toyota Probox, registration KCW 105 J.

At the time of the accident, he had bee riding a motorcycle, registration GKB 877 Q.

Advertisement

"Both vehicles were heading towards the same direction. The rider was at the front while the driver was trying to overtake when the accident occurred," the police boss said.

MANHUNT

Traffic police officers from Ugunja collected the contraband alcohol - Simba Waragi - from the vehicle, which was later towed to the Ugunja station.