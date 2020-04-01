Ugenya police boss Willy Simba confirmed that police are holding the suspects at Ukwala Police Station.

By DICKENS WASONGA

A primary school teacher, her daughter and an unidentified woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a guard in Ukwala.

The suspects are accused of beating the man to death on Tuesday evening.

Neighbours say the watchman barred one of the teacher’s daughters from playing in a compound and a dispute ensured.

"The girl went to her mother crying and reported the incident to her.

"The woman alongside her her 19-year-old daughter took a piece of wood and clobbered the watchman to death", said a neighbour who did not want to be named.

Police collected the body of the guard and took it to Ukwala Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

