Teacher, her daughter accused of beating watchman to death in Siaya

Wednesday April 1 2020

Ukwala Police Station

Ukwala Police Station where three women are being held in connection with the killing a guard. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

Ugenya police boss Willy Simba confirmed that police are holding the suspects at Ukwala Police Station.

DICKENS WASONGA
By DICKENS WASONGA
A primary school teacher, her daughter and an unidentified woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a guard in Ukwala.

The suspects are accused of beating the man to death on Tuesday evening.

Neighbours say the watchman barred one of the teacher’s daughters from playing in a compound and a dispute ensured.

"The girl went to her mother crying and reported the incident to her.

"The woman alongside her her 19-year-old daughter took a piece of wood and clobbered the watchman to death", said a neighbour who did not want to be named.

Police collected the body of the guard and took it to Ukwala Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Ugenya police boss Willy Simba confirmed that police are holding the suspects at Ukwala Police Station.