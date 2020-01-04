By DICKENS WASONGA

Three people were killed after a bus rammed a saloon car at Camunya Trading Centre on the Busia-Kisumu highway on Saturday.

Police said the driver of the saloon car and two other passengers in the vehicle died in the early morning crash.

Two victims died on the spot and another died in hospital while receiving treatment, Siaya police commander Francis Kooli said.

A fourth passenger sustained head injuries and was taken to Home Ground Hospital.

Mr Kooli said the driver of the bus christened 'Trinity Express' escaped after the crash.

The police boss said all the 46 passengers, who were travelling in the bus, escaped unhurt.

“The driver of the bus which was heading to Kisumu from Busia swerved and hit the saloon car which was coming from the opposite direction,” said Mr Kooli.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Ambira Sub-County Hospital mortuary.