Strong winds accompanying the ongoing heavy rains pounding parts of Siaya on Monday evening blew off roofs of classrooms where 25 KCSE candidates of Mudhiero Mixed Secondary School in Ugunja Sub-County are taking their exams.

According to the Siaya County Director of Education Joseph Wamocho, plans have been put in place to ensure the affected students continue with their exams.

The school's board chairman, Dr Joshua Wanga, told the Nation that the classrooms were destroyed by the winds after day one of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Mudhiero Mixed Secondary School in Ugunja, Siaya County where strong winds ripped off roofs on November 4, 2019. PHOTO | DICKENS WASONGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CANDIDATE DELIVERS

Meanwhile, a candidate from Mahaya Mixed Secondary School in Rarieda Sub-County is writing her exam from Lwak Mission Hospital where she was admitted on Saturday.

According Rarieda Sub-County Commissioner Wickliffe Lang’at, the student was rushed to the hospital after experiencing labour pains and delivered a day to the start of the exams.

DAY TWO

At St Francis Rang'ala Girls High School where 601 candidates are sitting the exam, the exercise kicked off as scheduled at 8am on day two according to the school's principal, Ms Susan Owino.

At St Mary's Yala High School, Principal Okoth Bonaventure Ollando said 312 candidates had been registered for the exam.

And according to Siaya County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal, this year, a total of 19,554 candidates are taking the exams in the county in the 247 centres.