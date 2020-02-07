The student's body was taken to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

By DICKENS WASONGA

A 24-year-old student was on Friday morning found dead in a hostel in Bondo.

The body of the first year student at Ratiya Technical Training Institute was discovered by her college mates.

Bondo Sub-County police boss Antony Wafula told the Nation that the body of the student was found covered with a bed sheet.

The mysterious death was reported to the police by the caretaker of the hostel, Mr Wafula said.

The police boss further said that a syringe that appeared unused was found on the floor of the rented room. There was also some vomit in a bucket next to the victim's bed.

Mr Wafula said police have opened investigation into the incident.

