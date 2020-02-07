Bondo student found dead in hostel
Friday February 7 2020
A 24-year-old student was on Friday morning found dead in a hostel in Bondo.
The body of the first year student at Ratiya Technical Training Institute was discovered by her college mates.
Bondo Sub-County police boss Antony Wafula told the Nation that the body of the student was found covered with a bed sheet.
The mysterious death was reported to the police by the caretaker of the hostel, Mr Wafula said.
The police boss further said that a syringe that appeared unused was found on the floor of the rented room. There was also some vomit in a bucket next to the victim's bed.
Mr Wafula said police have opened investigation into the incident.
The body was taken to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.