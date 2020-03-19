By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

By EDITH CHEPNGENO

Counties under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) have outlined a raft of measures in fight against coronavirus outbreak .

In a move to minimise overcrowding, the county chiefs have closed all mortuaries in the region with immediate effect and ordered burials to take place within 24 hours.

Addressing journalists at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on Wednesday, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who is also the bloc's chairperson, said the measures might be viewed as punitive by the public but the decision was reached at following advice by experts.

The governors said all funerals taking place in the region will be attended by people less than 50.

“From today until further notice, everyone must bury their loved ones within 24 hours of their death. A funeral should not have more than 50 mourners. This is a mandatory now,” said Governor Mandago.

They argued that keeping the corpse for long encourages overcrowding hence in a situation where one mourner has contracted coronavirus, others are at risk of being infected.

Noreb is made up of Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Trans-Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana and Samburu.

They have also banned nightclubbing, cinema as well as open air markets and cattle auctioning in the region.

The governors urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ease the public procurement act arguing that the current situation needs urgency but the existing laws cannot allow them to act swiftly.

They also want Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) act restricting them from purchasing drugs and other medical necessities from institutions be halted until the COVID-19 menace is dealt.

“We urge President Kenyatta to look at the public procurement law and allow counties to do procurement faster during this pandemic, we promise to protect the resources and also, counties should be allowed to directly purchase drugs and consumables required to contain Covid-19 not necessarily from Kemsa,” said Mr Mandago.

Noreb also called on the government to certify (MTRH) as a national testing centre for Coronavirus to compliment the National Influenza Center and Kemri

“MTRH being an hospital which serves more than 21 counties, we are asking the government to certify it as a national testing centre because it has the capacity and also it will reduce time consumed while taking samples for test at National Influenza lab in Nairobi,

We are only asking for the necessary resources and support from the National government,” said the Noreb county bosses.

In a bid to increase the number of health workers, they have recalled all medics on academic leave.