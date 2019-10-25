By LUCY MKANYIKA

About 200 students were forced to spend the cold night in the Tsavo East National Park on Thursday following heavy rains that rendered a feeder road impassable.

The two buses ferrying the children from Blessed Allamano Primary School in Mombasa, who were on a wildlife tour, got stuck at Bachuma area at around 5pm.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Services Tsavo Assistant Director Mr Robert Njue, officers from the KWS, the Kenya Red Cross and police were deployed to evacuate the children.

"The buses are totally stuck so we are organising for other vehicles to pick them up," he said earlier.

Taita Taveta Red Cross coordinator Joram Oranga confirmed that all the children and their 15 teachers had been evacuated to safer grounds.

"The area has been receiving a lot of rainfall lately. We could not rescue them yesterday as the tractor which was sent to rescue the team also broke down," he said.