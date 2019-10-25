alexa 200 pupils rescued after spending cold night in Tsavo park - Daily Nation
200 pupils rescued after spending cold night in Tsavo park

Friday October 25 2019

Tsavo National Park.

Elephants at Tsavo National Park. About 200 students were forced to spend the cold night in the park on October 24, 2019 after their buses got stuck. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The two buses ferrying the children from Blessed Allamano Primary School in Mombasa, who were on a wildlife tour, got stuck at Bachuma area at around 5pm.
  • The children and their 15 teachers had been evacuated Friday, Kenya Red Cross official says.
LUCY MKANYIKA
By LUCY MKANYIKA
About 200 students were forced to spend the cold night in the Tsavo East National Park on Thursday following heavy rains that rendered a feeder road impassable.

The two buses ferrying the children from Blessed Allamano Primary School in Mombasa, who were on a wildlife tour, got stuck at Bachuma area at around 5pm.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Services Tsavo Assistant Director Mr Robert Njue, officers from the KWS, the Kenya Red Cross and police were deployed to evacuate the children.

"The buses are totally stuck so we are organising for other vehicles to pick them up," he said earlier.

Taita Taveta Red Cross coordinator Joram Oranga confirmed that all the children and their 15 teachers had been evacuated to safer grounds.

"The area has been receiving a lot of rainfall lately. We could not rescue them yesterday as the tractor which was sent to rescue the team also broke down," he said.

