By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

Christmas celebrations turned tragic for a family in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County after their eight-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances.

The boy, who went missing on Christmas day when the family had gone out to have fun at Shasha Camp Hotel, was found floating in a swimming pool Tuesday, dead.

Police in Mwatate are investigating whether the boy drowned while swimming or whether his body was dumped into the swimming pool after he was murdered.

Confirming the incident, Mwatate OCPD Monica Kimani said investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances under which the child died.

“His mother reported that her son went missing at the hotel at around 7pm as they were preparing to go home. They, however, saw his clothes abandoned a few meters from the pool,” she said.

SEARCH

She said the family conducted a search around the hotel and in the swimming pool but he could not be traced.

The OCPD said after the body was found, it was taken to the Moi County Referral Hospital mortuary in Voi awaiting post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his mysterious death.

The hotel's manager, Allen Mwazala, said the management established that the boy’s parents had cautioned him against swimming on that particular day.

"We suspect that he sneaked from where his parents were to go swim," he said.

He admitted that the hotel’s management has not put security measures at the pool to prevent such accidents.

"We caution our customers that there are no life guards," he said.

ROAD CRASH

In a separate incident, one person lost his life after the vehicle he was travelling in hit a motorcycle at Mariwenyi in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The incident also left four people, including the bodaboda rider, nursing injuries.

Voi OCPD Joseph Chesire said the vehicle which had four occupants collided with the motorcycle which was heading towards Mwatate along the Voi-Mwatate highway.

“The person died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Moi Hospital for treatment,” he said.

CAUTION

The OCPD said the body of the dead person was taken to the hospital’s mortuary as investigations continue.

“I urge all road users to be careful on the road during this festive season. They should not drink and drive,” he said.

Mr Chesire said police will continue with crackdowns along the major roads in Voi to apprehend drivers flouting traffic rules.

He said operating hours for bodabodas have been reduced to minimise cases of runaway crimes during this holiday season.

The OCPD said security officers have intensified patrols around Voi town and its environs in order to beef up security.