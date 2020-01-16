By LUCY MKANYIKA

A family of three in Mwasere village in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County has died Thursday morning after their house was buried by falling rocks following heavy rains.

A child and his parents were buried by the debris inside their house but efforts to save them were not successful.

Witnesses said the house collapsed after heavy rocks from an adjacent hill fell on it while the family was asleep.

Confirming the incident, Rong'e Kati Assistant Chief Kepha Mwasamba said villagers removed the rubble using their bare hands in an attempt to save the family.

"We tried our best but unfortunately it was too late," he said.

He said the area has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

"We urge residents to take caution because the rains are still ongoing," he said.