A 23-year-old father was on Wednesday arraigned in a Voi court for allegedly biting the genitals of his four-month-old son in Taita Taveta County.

Mr Salim Mwaluma is accused of assaulting the infant at his home in Mwingoni village, Voi last week causing him serious injuries.

The man was charged with subjecting the child to cruel treatment. He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi.

Mr Mwamburi was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 or bond of Sh50,000.

Police arrested him on Tuesday after the suspect's wife reported the incident at Voi Police Station.

BIZARRE

The mother had told the police that her husband assaulted the child on Saturday after he insisted on taking him for a walk.

She said her husband had insisted on bathing the baby after they returned from the walk on Saturday night.

The wife realised that her baby had bite marks on his body on Sunday during a church service.

The baby was treated at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.