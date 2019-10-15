By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

A father who defiled and impregnated his 17-year-old daughter in Taita Taveta County will serve 30 years in jail.

Voi Law Court Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi handed the man the sentence after finding him guilty of incest and defilement.

The court heard that the 59-year-old man committed the office on August 28, 2016 at his home.

Mr Nyakundi said witnesses, who testified in court, proved that the father had committed the offence.

The man was charged with incest and an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child.

DNA results presented in court showed that the father sired the child with his daughter.

Advertisement

The victim recounted in court how her father defiled her at their home on various occasions.

The man is also serving a two year imprisonment for an additional sentence of escaping police arrest last year.

He went into hiding in Mombasa after committing the crime in 2016.