By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Three people have died in Taita Taveta County following heavy rains which continue to pound several parts of the Coast region.

In Voi Sub-County, one person is believed to have died after he was swept away by floods following heavy rains in the area.

The body of the middle-aged man was discovered along the Voi River on Tuesday.

CROSSING RIVER

The man, who was a trader at the Voi market, is suspected to have to have tried crossing the river on Saturday night while returning home from work.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Advertisement

The body was taken to Moi County Referral Hospital mortuary in Voi.

At the same time, a boy drowned while swimming in a water pan in Kamtonga village in Mwatate Sub-County.

PUPIL DIES

Mwatate Sub-County Police Commander Monica Kimani said the Class Seven pupil, together with two other children, had taken their cows to drink water when the incident happened.

"Together with local divers, we managed to retrieve the body of the child. Parents should take care of their children especially during the rainy season," she said.

In Taveta Sub-County, a nine-year-old died after he was swept away by floods in Njoro.

The boy was pronounced dead at Taveta Sub-County Hospital where he was rushed by residents after being rescued from the raging waters.

The area has been experiencing frequent flooding due to heavy rains in neighbouring Tanzania.

FLASH FLOODS

In Mombasa, rains have been pounding with sunny intervals as the County Director of Meteorology Edward Ngure warned of flash floods that might occur in low-lying areas.

“Areas with clogged drainage, with unfilled and abandoned quarries can experience flooding. Mombasa County reported 106mm of rainfall. For the coming week from October 28t to Sunday November 3, 2019, the weather in the county will have heavy morning showers and thunderstorms,” said the weatherman.

STRONG WINDS

The heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds off shore which may result in storm surges in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Ngure warned fishermen, beachgoers and players in the marine industry to be on high alert.

This comes barely a week after three people drowned after their canoe capsized at the Marimani-Maunguja-Indian Ocean stretch in Mwakirunge Ward last Friday in Mombasa.