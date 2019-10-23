Fuel tanker explodes on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By LUCY MKANYIKA

A fuel tanker on Wednesday night exploded at Ndara area on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The police said the truck was ferrying petrol from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Voi Sub County Police Commander Bernstein Shari said the incident, which happened at around 8pm Wednesday, caused heavy traffic jam on the busy highway.

"Witnesses said the truck burst into flames, forcing the driver to escape from the burning vehicle," he said.

Mr Shari advised drivers plying the route to exercise caution as they approach the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.