The governor has said he will not allow the MCAs to allocate themselves the "illegal" fund.

Last week, the county assembly passed a Sh5.3 billion budget with each MCA allocating themselves Sh41.5 million for projects in their wards.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

Governor Granton Samboja has signed a memorandum to dissolve the devolved unit over a budget impasse with the Taita Taveta County Assembly.

Addressing the media in Wundanyi on Tuesday, Mr Samboja said the move has been necessitated by wrangles over Sh830 million that the members of the county assembly (MCAs) allocated themselves through the Ward Development Fund.

Last week, the county assembly passed a Sh5.3 billion budget with each MCA allocating themselves Sh41.5 million for projects in their wards.

The governor said wrangles between the executive and the assembly were adversely affecting development in the county.

He said he will not give in to the demands of the assembly.

"There are no medicine in county health facilities. Water is a challenge to many residents yet they (MCAs) want to allocate themselves huge sums of money," he said.

The Constitution only allows for suspension of a county government by the President in case of an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war; or in any other exceptional circumstances.

But a county government cannot be suspended unless an independent commission of inquiry has investigated allegations against the county government and the President is satisfied that the allegations are justified.

The Senate has to authorise the suspension, which can only be for a period of 90 days.