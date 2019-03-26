Mr Maroa urged members of the public to volunteer information to police if the spot the criminals.

Mr Maroa said Tanzanian police were coordinating the operation in their country.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Detectives have extended their manhunt to neighbouring country Tanzania for two suspected thugs who shot dead a Flying Squad officer in Taveta town, Taita Taveta County on Monday.

The police said the gang is linked to the Mombasa robbery that was caught on CCTV last week.

Taveta Sub-County Commander Lawrence Maroa said they have sought assistance from their Tanzanian counterparts to trace the criminals who escaped through the porous Taveta-Holili border.

“We have notified them about the suspects so the operation is still ongoing. We have widened our dragnet at all border areas to ensure that we get them if they try to sneak back to the country,” he said.

The deceased officer had trailed the suspects from Mombasa on Sunday.

He was shot while pursuing the criminals who they had been monitoring in Taveta town with his colleagues.

He while receiving treatment at Taveta Sub County Hospital.