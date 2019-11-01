Although the county director of Education did not blame the government for the poor state of the road, residents accused local leaders of inaction.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Uncertain whether exam materials will reach them in a timely manner, because of the deplorable road leading to their school, candidates of a Taita Taveta secondary school got together and engaged in a do-it-yourself mission to fix the road.

A section of the Wundanyi-Kungu-Mghange road was rendered impassable after heavy rains pounded the area.

The KCSE candidates at St Mary's Secondary School Lushangonyi, organised by their teachers, lined up the Ngerenyi-Lushangonyi section of the muddy road with stones on Thursday.

Taita Taveta County director of Education Samson Wanjohi said a vehicle belonging to the school got stuck in mud earlier this week while ferrying KCPE examination papers to Lushangonyi Primary School.

"The students were requested to help with some repairs on the road by placing stones because the road is in a bad state," Mr Wanjohi said.

KCSE examinations are scheduled to begin next week.

Although Mr Wanjohi did not blame the government for the poor state of the road, residents accused local leaders of inaction.

Duncan Mwamburi, a resident, said the road has been neglected for many years, causing locals to suffer.