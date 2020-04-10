A signal to officer in charge of Mwatate Police Station ordered the nine who had just returned from the college undergo a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Nine police officers in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, have been placed in quarantine after a colleague they had attended training with at National Police College in Kiganjo allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

A signal to officer in charge of Mwatate Police Station ordered the nine who had just returned from the college undergo a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine.

The officers based at various police posts in Mwatate sub-county were ordered not to interact with their colleagues and families until the recommended two weeks quarantine period is over.

County executive for Health John Mwangeka said the disease surveillance team had started monitoring the officers.

He, however, said it had not been accurately established if that the said colleague positive for the virus.

"That is for the Ministry of Health to confirm but the information we have is that it was a false alarm," he said.

Mr Mwangeka said the department is monitoring over 30 people who were forced to self-quarantine in their homes.

He said the 30 were traced by the disease surveillance team after coming from high risk areas across the country but said that none has so far shown signs of the virus.

"They are self-isolating but they don't have any signs of the disease. However, our teams are monitoring them on a daily basis," he said.

So far, the county is yet to report any case of coronavirus.

At the same time, the county government has set up Vindo showground as an alternative open-air market for wholesale and livestock trade in the area.

A fortnight ago, the county government closed all markets countywide as a measure to combat spread of coronavirus.

The Department of Trade said the market will only be used as an alternative site for traders within the county so as to promote local businesses.

This is to provide a suitable place for traders to conduct their businesses without being forced to crowd at one place.

According to a statement by county executive for trade Getrude Shuwe, the market will be open on Tuesday and Fridays.

"All users will be required to strictly observe relevant guidelines and directives on Covid-19 with specific emphasis on social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks and hand washing before and after transactions," she said.