Due to the restrictions, families will now be forced to adjust to the directive, with some saying it will save time and resources used during the mourning period.

Taita community burials involve the entire community, with friends and relatives travelling from far and wide for the event.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

Times are changing for people across the country and around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has issued several directives that include banning gatherings to contain the spread of the virus.

With the restrictions, residents of Taita-Taveta County have been forced to change how they bury their loved ones.

The government allows only 15 people to attend a funeral. Due to the restriction, residents of Wundanyi/Mbale ward will not bid farewell to their MCA Beatrice Mwabili, who will be buried Saturday.

Ms Mwabili died last Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

County Assembly Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo said it was unfortunate that residents will not attend the burial.

Advertisement

“We all would have wished to attend the burial service but unfortunately we must be in line with the government’s directive to limit public gatherings to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Mr Tondoo said the county assembly had lost a person who had great impact on the leadership of the county.

He said that only 12 immediate family members, one county assembly official, one religious leader and an official from the national government will attend the burial service.

“The burial will be a private affair and the family is in charge of the preparations although we are part of the programme,” he said.

The MCA’s body is preserved at the St Joseph Shelter of Hope mortuary in Voi and will be taken to her home in Mbale, Wundanyi sub-county, for burial this morning. The burial will not take more than 45 minutes.

Taita community burials involve the entire community, with friends and relatives travelling from far and wide for the event.

Due to the restrictions, families will now be forced to adjust to the directive, with some saying it will save time and resources used during the mourning period.