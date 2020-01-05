KWS arrests poachers in Tsavo East

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) detectives arrested two suspected poachers on Saturday after they were found ferrying game meat at Tsavo East National Park in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The two, Lalo Mkubwa and Samson Mashundu, were found with 29 carcases of dikdik that were being offloaded from a truck to a trailer for possible transport to Mombasa.

Police said the driver of the trailer belonging to Bayusuf and Sons Limited escaped. They have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect.

According to Voi Sub-County police commander Bernstein Shari, the detectives were acting on intelligence that poachers were ferrying game meat at Tsavo River area. He said the dikdiks were in three sacks.

"They laid an ambush and managed to intercept the two vehicles. They established that the suspects gained entry into the park through the Standard Gauge Railway," he said.

The commander said the vehicles have been towed to Voi police station as investigations into the incident continue.

