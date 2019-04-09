Four suspects were nabbed and are set to be arraigned.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Police in Voi have on Tuesday seized over 1000kg of cooking gas during a raid on an illegal liquefied petroleum gas filling centre on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Voi Sub County Police Commander Joseph Chesire said they arrested four suspects and also impounded cooking gas cylinders found at the facility.

The suspects are set to be arraigned once investigations are completed, Mr Chesire said.

“The plants have been operating without licences and filling LPG cooking gas cylinders without following regulations,” he said.

