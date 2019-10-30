By LUCY MKANYIKA

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has reshuffled his Cabinet, dismissing four executives in a move he says is meant to enhance service delivery in the troubled County.

County Chief of staff and the governor's secretary Philemon Mwaisaka and the governor's economic advisor Sylvester Mwaliko were relieved of their duties.

The fates of Education Executive Frank Mwangemi and his Infrastructure counterpart Houston Mombo remain unknown.

Dr Mwangemi also previously served as the Health CEC.

POOR SERVICES

The reorganisation of the Cabinet comes a week after the governor survived an impeachment bid after a Senate special committee dismissed allegations raised by the county assembly.

Mr Samboja’s administration has been blamed for poor service delivery, with the Health department named as the worst.

Services in all county departments are at a standstill, four months after Mr Samboja initiated a process to dissolve the county due to a budget impasse with the assembly.

Part of the blame was laid on failure by the executive to deliver their mandate as required.

MORE CHANGES

In a statement, the governor, through the county spokesman Dennis Onsarigo, said more changes are expected in efforts to restructure his government in order to realise his transformational agenda.

The governor has nominated four people to his Cabinet.

Mr Mwandawiro Mghanga who was Mr Samboja’s political advisor will now head the Lands, Mining and Housing department.

Mr Samboja also appointed Ms Margret Righa to head Trade, Tourism, Gender, Culture and Development department while Mr Andrew Kubo will head the Finance docket.

Dr Cromwell Mwakirungu has been appointed to take over the Health docket which was previously held by Daniel Makoko.

Mr Makoko was moved to the Education and Libraries docket while Mining and Environment Executive Gertrude Shuwe was moved to the Infrastructure department.

MOVED

Others who were moved are chief officers Philomena Nkirote, Simon Mwachia, Isaak Makange and Sylvanus Mwakoma.

The four were moved from Education, Trade, Special Programmes and Youth departments to Health, Education, Youth and Water dockets respectively.

The governor who has been at loggerheads with the ward reps has forwarded names of the appointees to the county assembly for vetting.