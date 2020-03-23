By LUCY MKANYIKA

Cancer has once again claimed the life of yet another Taita Taveta County Assembly member.

Wundanyi/Mbale MCA Beatrice Mwabili died at a Nairobi hospital on Sunday afternoon of gallbladder cancer. She was the only elected woman MCA in Taita Taveta.

Her death comes barely four months after that of nominated MCA Anastacia Wakesho who succumbed to breast cancer.

FIRST WOMAN MCA

Ms Mwabili made history as the first elected woman MCA in the county and her death has dealt a blow to gender representation in the region that largely votes for male leaders.

Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo said they were shocked by the death of Ms Mwabili who was the chairperson of the Delegated County Legislation Committee at the assembly.

He said she was an icon of women leadership in the county and an inspiration to many as she triumphed in the hotly contested Wundanyi/Mbale Ward election becoming the only elected woman MCA in the assembly.

DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Mr Tondoo also described her as an advisor to her fellow MCAs. He said she played a huge role in resolving the budget dispute witnessed last year pitting the assembly and the executive.

"We have lost a dedicated member who contributed immensely to debates," he said.

Mr Tondoo revealed that although Ms Mwabili had exhausted her medical cover, her colleagues were ready to pool resources to ensure she got the required medication.