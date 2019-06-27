By WINNIE ATIENO

The Taita Taveta County government has surpassed its own revenue target, hitting Sh302 million against the projected 300 million for the 2018-2019 financial year.

Governor Granton Samboja's administration now says it has laid down policies to strengthen revenue collection through valuation roll as it taps on the Health department to enhance returns.

Acting Finance and Planning CEC Davis Mwangoma said the county government will now get an increased revenue share from the national government.

INCREASED SHARE

“The own source revenue collection will now see our county government put in a strong case for an increased share of revenue from the national government. We have strengthened revenue collection,” Mr Mwangoma said.

He was speaking during the launch motorbikes for the revenue departments.

The ongoing update on valuation roll is expected to be in use before the end of the first half of the 2019-2020 financial year.

He said the county will also build capacity for its staff by strengthening the inspectorate unit to ensure more revenue is collected.

“We are working on capacity building of our staff in technical assistance, structured learning and having a well-coordinated approach in monitoring and supervision in all departments to ensure more revenue is collected.” he said.

REVENUE POLICY

Finance and Planning Chief Officer Leonard Langat said the formulation of a revenue policy and manual will assist in addressing loopholes in collection, accounting and reporting of the county’s own revenue that will see growth in the sector in the next financial year.

“The development absorption rate undertaken by the county now stands at 88 percent. We want a follow-up on automation of revenue in consultation with the National Treasury and the Council of Governors,” he insisted.

The Finance department is now working on staff motivation, promotion and absorption of all casuals on permanent terms.