By LUCY MKANYIKA

Police have arrested a teacher who has been on the run after allegedly defiling a 12-year-old pupil at a school in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Voi police said the teacher was arrested at his home in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County after being tracked by local security agents in the area.

The teacher allegedly defiled the Class Six pupil last month before schools closed for the April holidays.

Confirming the arrest, Voi Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Chesire said the suspect had been transferred to Voi to answer to charges of defilement.

“He will be arraigned today," he said on Friday.

THREATENED

The suspect is said to have defiled the minor in class after night preps. He then threatened her not to report the incident to anyone.

After the incident came to light, the teacher escaped to avoid arrest.

The minor’s guardian commended the police for trailing the suspect to his hideout.

She said she is satisfied that the orphan will finally get justice after going through the heinous ordeal.