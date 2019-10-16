By LUCY MKANYIKA

Three people are set to arraigned Wednesday in Voi, Taita Taveta County after they were arrested with narcotics in a church bus.

The vehicle, which was impounded, belongs to the Kilifi Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (Pefa).

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), acting on a tip-off, seized the bus at Ndara area along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Upon searching the vehicle, they found 230 rolls of bhang hidden in a polythene bag and stashed in a sack containing dried fish. The bhang is said to have a street value of Sh46,000.

The bus is said to have been hired by mourners to attend a burial in Bungoma County.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Voi Sub-County Police Commander Bernstein Shari said the three people arrested are two drivers and a man believed to be the owner of the consignment.

"The three will be arraigned tomorrow (Wednesday) once we complete investigations," he said.

He said the vehicle impounded at the Voi Police Station, "will be released once it is presented as evidence in court."