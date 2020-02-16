Kinango Sub-County Commander Fredrick Ombaka said the students were from various schools in Taita-Taveta.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Two people died while several others among them secondary school students were injured in an accident at Mnagoni area, Kinango, on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened when the speeding bus hit a motorcycle and killed the rider on the spot in Kwale County.

The passenger of the boda boda succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Mariakani Sub-County Hospital.

SEVEN STUDENTS

Seven secondary school students travelling from Taita-Taveta for their half-term break were among 18 passengers who sustained injuries and were rushed to Mariakani Hospital.

Police said the bus belonging to Superhighway Sacco was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi when the accident occurred.

Kinango Sub-County Commander Fredrick Ombaka said the students were from various schools in Taita-Taveta.

Two of the accident victims were rushed to the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa for specialised treatment.

“The students were from Mwangeka, Moi Kasigau and Kenyatta Boys High school in Taita Taveta," he said.

SPEEDING

Ms Irene Ndoro, who assisted some of the students to hospital, said the students said that the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident.

Ms Ndoro said she was driving to Mombasa after attending a burial of her friend in Taita-Taveta.

“The students were in pain so I decided to flag off motorists to take them to hospital,” she said.