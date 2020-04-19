Father Ronald Wafula and his congregants will be arraigned in court on Monday to answer charges of defying a government directive that ordered all public gatherings to be stopped.

Voi sub-county police commander Bernstein Shari said the 13 were arrested for defying government orders to avoid church gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

A Catholic priest was arrested Sunday in Mbololo area, Taita Taveta County, while conducting a church service.

Police officers raided St Joseph Mukasa Catholic church in Mwakiki village in Voi after a tip-off from the public and also arrested 12 worshipers who were attending the Sunday service.

"We raided the church and arrested them after a tip-off. They are currently in our cells awaiting charges," he said.

On Thursday last week, Sagalla member of county assembly Godwin Kilele was arrested with 11 other people in Voi town after they were found playing a board game without taking necessary precautions to protect themselves.

