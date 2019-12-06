By STEPHEN ODUOR

A couple in Tana River County was on Friday arrested for allegedly circumcising their two daughters.

Mr Ibrahim Salat, 88, and Ms Hawa Suleiman, 30, were arrested in Bula Kasarani village, where they had hidden the children who had recently undergone the ‘cut’.

Zubaki chief Victoria Jillo said she received a tip-off from neighbours that the girls had been circumcised in Gafur village and hidden in a makeshift hut in Bula Kasarani to recover.

Ms Jillo said she mobilised police officers, who raided the village and arrested the couple.

The girls, aged 10 and eight, were found tied up and in pain, Ms Jillo said.

"We are aware the cut is being done secretly, either a surgeon is imported from another village or the girls are sneaked to a village with a surgeon," she said.

The girls were taken to Hola Level Four Hospital where they are receiving medical attention.