Woman found guilty of domestic violence fined seven cows
Saturday March 7 2020
Elders ordered a woman in Kipini, Tana River to pay seven cows after she was found guilty of domestic violence.
Anne Karembo, 33, was taken to the elders by her sister-in-law, Christina Tsuma, who accused her of always beating her husband Yonnah Katana.
Ms Karembo, however, denied the charges.
The elders listened to the case and found the woman guilty, ordering her to pay a fine of seven cows and Sh20,000.
They said failure to meet the demands would attract a public curse and excommunication from the village and the neighbouring ones.