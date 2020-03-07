alexa Woman found guilty of domestic violence fined seven cows - Daily Nation
Woman found guilty of domestic violence fined seven cows

Saturday March 7 2020

Cattle

A woman in Tana River was found guilty of domestic violence. She was ordered by elders to pay a fine of seven cows and Sh20,000. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The elders said failure to meet the demands would attract a public curse and excommunication from the village and the neighbouring ones.
STEPHEN ODUOR
STEPHEN ODUOR
Elders ordered a woman in Kipini, Tana River to pay seven cows after she was found guilty of domestic violence.

Anne Karembo, 33, was taken to the elders by her sister-in-law, Christina Tsuma, who accused her of always beating her husband Yonnah Katana.

Ms Karembo, however, denied the charges.

The elders listened to the case and found the woman guilty, ordering her to pay a fine of seven cows and Sh20,000.

They said failure to meet the demands would attract a public curse and excommunication from the village and the neighbouring ones.

