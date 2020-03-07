By STEPHEN ODUOR

More by this Author

Elders ordered a woman in Kipini, Tana River to pay seven cows after she was found guilty of domestic violence.

Anne Karembo, 33, was taken to the elders by her sister-in-law, Christina Tsuma, who accused her of always beating her husband Yonnah Katana.

Ms Karembo, however, denied the charges.

The elders listened to the case and found the woman guilty, ordering her to pay a fine of seven cows and Sh20,000.