Fire destroys classrooms at Mitichakara Primary School

By STEPHEN ODUOR

Fire has destroyed property worth thousands of shillings in Mitichakara Primary School, Tana Delta.

The inferno, that is believed to have been caused by burning chaff from a nearby farm, consumed two classrooms, desks, tables, books and a solar wiring system.

In a statement, County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng’ said the fire broke out on Wednesday evening, shortly after students had left for home.

“We have no injuries since children were not in school, but the losses will interrupt learning for a while,” he said on Thursday.

He said the police had launched investigations on the cause of the inferno. He said that stern action would be taken against anybody found culpable.

School's head teacher Mr Eric Toya has appealed to the public and well-wishers to give the school material support.

“It is apparent that we will need desks and tents to enable the pupils continue learning, we will also need books and better classrooms in future,” he said.

The school lacks proper infrastructure. Most of the classes have grass thatched roofs with mud walls.