By STEPHEN ODUOR

Galole CDF offices in Hola town, Tana River County, on Thursday afternoon went up in smoke.

The cause of flames was not immediately established but employees claimed the fire was linked to “sparks on electrical wires”.

By the time of going to press, emergency services wet yet to arrive at the scene, with staff and residents watching the blaze gut the seven-room structure in shock.

Smoke seen billowing from the Galole CDF offices in Hola town, Tana River County, on October 31, 2019. PHOTO | STEPHEN ODUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP