Gamba police stranded after floods maroon station

More than 30 officers have been left stranded after Gamba Police Station in Tana River County was marooned by flood waters on Monday.

Homes and offices were rendered inaccessible as officers tried to salvage their property from the water amid fears that some may sleep in the cold today.

In an interview, officers who sought anonymity said they have been unable to report to work following the incident.

"I woke up to wear cold shoes. I have just hanged my items on the roof as it seems this water is increasing in level. We may sleep in the cold today," said John Ngetich.

The officers noted that some documents have been destroyed, with the most affected being electronic gadgets.

When reached for comment, Tana River County Commander Fredrick Ochieng confirmed the incident but said action will only be taken only when the station raises alarm.

"I have not received any communication from the station worth an alert, therefore they stay put and stand on guard until then," he said.

Also affected include the neighbouring GSU camp, which according to the county commander has since been relocated to Minjila.

Meanwhile Kipini Wildlife Service camp, Chara police Post, Galili and Chara posts remain at risk of being submerged as floodwaters move closer as a result of River Tana bursting its banks.