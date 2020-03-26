By STEPHEN ODUOR

Garsen MP Ali Wario is now off the police hook after he reportedly complied with Covid-19 screening at Kanagoni in Tana River County.

The MP, who had earlier refused to be screened while on his way from Kilifi County, where the deputy governor tested positive, reportedly went back for the test on his way back to Malindi.

Tana River County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said the legislator claimed his initial action was influenced by a rush to an official meeting for which he was running late.

RUSHING TO A FUNCTION

"I talked to the MP and he told me he was rushing to a function to launch some projects and he was late. That is why whatever happened happened," he said.

The police boss said the legislator complied with directives hence the reason to pardon him.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Wario termed the claims against him as political witch-hunt, citing his ideological differences with the county executive as the reason for the “tarnishing reports”.

SANITISERS

In a statement, the MP accused the county administration of creating “cheap scenes” to cause panic among people.

Earlier, Mr Wario had refused to be screened at the Kanagoni checkpoint by Tana River health officers, claiming the gadgets they were using were fake and substandard and could expose him to the disease.

The legislator reportedly claimed he had hundreds of sanitisers in his vehicle and that he was much safer using them.

He then proceeded to remove the road spikes at the check point and forced his way through into Garsen.