By STEPHEN ODUOR

More by this Author

Police in Tana Delta, Tana River County are holding a man who handed himself in after allegedly killing a colleague.

On Sunday evening, Leonard Baya, 68, is said to have hacked to death Katana Kahingu, 40, using a machete after the latter allegedly insulted him.

According to the Tana River County Commander Fredrick Ochieng, Katana, while drunk, passed by Baya's home and called him names, putting him to shame.

"He allegedly called him a useless man married to a prostitute in the presence of other guests. This angered Baya and an argument ensued," Mr Ochieng said.

The argument led to a fight which saw the suspect reach out for a machete and hacked Katana, killing him instantly.

The body was taken to the Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.