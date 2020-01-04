By STEPHEN ODUOR

Security has been heightened in Tana Delta near Boni Forest after a local reported sighting wounded suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

According to County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng, a local in Kilelengwani claimed to have been approached by more than ten wounded men seeking medical help.

The man was in the bush cutting some wood for building when he was confronted by a group of about 11 young people who looked wounded and were speaking in Kiswahili suspected to be Al-Shabaab operatives.

They threatened to shoot him if he raised alarm but later let him go on condition that he would not reveal their presence in the area.

"We are informed that some had serious injuries," said Mr Ochieng.

He said that the information was shared with all multi-agency security teams on the ground and that security officers have been mobilised to extensively patrol the area.

It’s however feared that the suspected militants may already have crossed over to Boni Forest in Lamu County.